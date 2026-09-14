Tre' Harris on the Waiver Radar After Teammate's Injury in Week 1
Tre' Harris finished the game with three catches on his six targets for 20 yards. Wideout Ladd McConkey (rib) was the only Chargers receiver to find the end zone, finishing his day with five catches for a team-high 82 yards and a touchdown, but he left the game early with a rib injury and did not return. Although Harris' final line was not impressive at all, he did play 75% of the offensive snaps, which was second only to Quentin Johnston, and his six targets were only one off the team lead (seven for McConkey). If McConkey's rib injury causes him to miss time, Harris will undoubtedly have a bigger role in Mike McDaniel's passing attack, which will be looking to bounce back in Week 2 versus the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. Harris is a speculative waiver-wire pickup this week in deeper leagues for managers who have McConkey rostered or who are already searching for better WR depth. He is rostered in only 4% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com