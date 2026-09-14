Jordan Mason Dealing With Sore Thumb
Jordan Mason (thumb) came into the building on Monday with a sore thumb, and the team is evaluating him, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Mason apparently banged up his thumb in the team's 39-22 Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday, although it should not keep him from suiting up in another divisional contest in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. The 27-year-old handled 15 rushing attempts for 59 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season on Sunday. Backfield mate Aaron Jones Sr. rushed three fewer times (12) for 40 yards and scored a touchdown as well, so Minnesota's backfield rotation was working to perfection in the Vikings' impressive comeback win. Mason was not targeted in the passing attack. Although the Vikings might give Mason a little rest this week, he should be practicing in full by Friday and be cleared to play this weekend.
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis