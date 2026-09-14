Alec Pierce "Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
Alec Pierce (wrist), who banged up his wrist in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, is "good right now," according to James Boyd of The Athletic. X-rays on Pierce's left hand/wrist came back negative after Indy's 41-23 loss, so Pierce should be in the clear for a Week 2 showdown on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The 26-year-old started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list after having cleanup surgery on his ankle in the spring, but he was active for the season opener and caught four of his six targets for 61 yards in the loss to Baltimore. As long as Pierce does not suffer a setback with his hand/wrist injury in practice this week, he should be active against the Chiefs as the Colts look for their first win in 2026. Pierce should line up as at least a WR3/flex for fantasy managers in that matchup with his big-play abilities deep down the field.
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd