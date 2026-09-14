Kyle Larson Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis

Sep 14, 2026, 2:52 PM ET
Kyle Larson won the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway for his first race victory of the 2026 season. Larson began the race from second and ran well throughout most of the race. He went on to lead 80 laps, the second-most of all drivers in the race. Larson also scored stage points at the end of both stages by placing third at the end of stage one and winning the second stage. The No. 5 Chevrolet driver was able to win the race due to a tire advantage he had over Joey Logano in the closing laps. Logano took two tires on a late pit stop while Larson took four on the same pit stop. This difference in tires, as well as a late-race push by his teammate, Alex Bowman, allowed Larson to get his first career Cup Series win at WWTR. With the 28th race of the season completed, Larson moves to second in The Chase standings, only nine points behind leader Denny Hamlin.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com