Ja'Kobi Lane Getting Second and Third Opinions on Fractured Wrist
Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) might be out a bit longer since he is getting second and third opinions on his fractured wrist this week. Lane's timetable for a return is unclear right now, but fantasy managers who have him rostered in deeper leagues should be expecting a multi-week absence at the very least. It is unfortunate timing for the 22-year-old from USC, who had opened his first NFL season as Baltimore's WR2 behind Zay Flowers (hamstring) after a strong training camp and preseason. In his NFL debut in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the third-rounder caught just one of his three targets for 11 yards before fracturing his wrist. With Flowers up in the air to play in Week 2 versus the New Orleans Saints, veteran Rashod Bateman and rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy inactive in Week 1, could be in line for much bigger roles in the Ravens' passing attack. Lane is currently rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Sam Cohn
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Sam Cohn