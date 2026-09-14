Tre Tucker Still Worth Adding After Quiet Opener
Tre Tucker had a quiet opener in Sunday's 27-13 win over Miami, catching two of four targets for 27 yards. He still tied for the most receiving yards among Raiders wideouts, but the four targets are the bigger takeaway. Brock Bowers was out with a knee injury, and Las Vegas still spread the passing work around rather than funneling it toward Tucker. That makes the Week 1 usage a little disappointing. It does not erase his role, though. Tucker started all 17 games last season and led the Raiders with 696 receiving yards while catching 57 passes and scoring five touchdowns. He also opened 2026 listed with the first team opposite Jalen Nailor. RotoBaller still has Tucker among its top 10 wide receiver pickups for Week 2, which fits the profile here. He is not a priority claim after four targets, especially if Bowers returns soon, but he remains worth adding in 12-team leagues as receiver depth ahead of Sunday's road game against the Chargers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller