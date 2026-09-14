Emari Demercado a Deep-League Stash After Backfield Shakeup
Emari Demercado had two carries for seven yards in Sunday night's 28-20 loss to the New York Giants, but his spot behind Javonte Williams is more interesting now than the box score suggests. Malik Davis was placed on season-ending injured reserve after hip surgery, and Dallas made Israel Abanikanda inactive for the opener after promoting him to the 53-man roster. That left Demercado as the only other active tailback behind Williams, though Dallas still gave him just two touches. That matters. Williams handled 12 carries and five catches, so there is no immediate fantasy role to chase. Demercado was claimed off waivers on August 31 and has prior familiarity with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams from their time in Arizona. The opportunity is still speculative, especially if Abanikanda is active in Week 2. With Davis gone, though, Demercado has a clearer route to backup work than he did a week ago. He is worth a stash in deeper leagues, not a priority claim, before Dallas hosts Washington.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller