Keaton Mitchell's Week 1 Role Makes Him a Strong Stash
Keaton Mitchell didn't do much with his four carries in Sunday's 26-14 loss to Arizona, finishing with nine yards. His place in the backfield was more interesting than the production. Mitchell was the only Chargers running back besides Omarion Hampton to record a carry after entering Week 1 listed alongside Kimani Vidal for the backup job. The team's current depth chart now has Mitchell second and Vidal third. Hampton remains firmly in control after handling 12 carries and scoring a touchdown, so Mitchell isn't someone to put into fantasy lineups against Las Vegas this week. There is still plenty to like as a stash. Los Angeles signed Mitchell to a multi-year deal in March after he averaged 6.3 yards per carry over three seasons in Baltimore, and Week 1 offered an early indication that he may have the inside track on the No. 2 role. In 12-team leagues, Mitchell is worth grabbing now and keeping on the bench rather than waiting for his workload to grow.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller