Zay Flowers Considered "Day-to-Day" With Hamstring Injury
Zay Flowers (hamstring) is "day-to-day" with the hamstring injury that knocked him out of the Week 1 season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, head coach Jesse Minter told Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun. Before leaving the game on Sunday, the 26-year-old Flowers caught five of his six targets for 150 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season in the eventual 41-23 victory. Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) also left with a fractured wrist, and Devontez Walker (groin) was inactive. If Flowers is limited or out for a Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Ravens' offense could be down to veteran Rashod Bateman and rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy inactive in the season opener, as their top options at wideout. Flowers' left-hamstring injury is not considered serious, but fantasy managers should draw up some backup plans this weekend, just in case. Check back on Wednesday for Flowers' practice status ahead of this Sunday's game against New Orleans.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Sam Cohn
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Sam Cohn