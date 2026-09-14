Michael Mayer a Top Week 2 Streamer if he Starts Again
Michael Mayer took advantage of the starting job in Sunday's 27-13 win over Miami, catching six passes for 32 yards with Brock Bowers sidelined following a meniscus procedure. The yardage wasn't much, but six catches are enough to get attention at tight end. Mayer has done this before when the Raiders needed more from him. In the four games he played without Bowers last season, he totaled 18 receptions for 196 yards, accounting for more than half of his season production in both categories. Las Vegas also signed Mayer to a multi-year extension just before the opener. His Week 2 appeal now comes down largely to Bowers' availability. Bowers was initially expected to miss a game or two, so another start against the Chargers remains possible. If Bowers sits again, Mayer belongs near the top of the tight end streaming options on the waiver wire. His short-term fantasy value drops quickly once Bowers returns.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller