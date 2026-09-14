Brock Bowers Now Considered Day-to-Day
Brock Bowers (knee) is now considered day-to-day after undergoing a meniscus trim last week, according to Adam Schefter. Head coach Klint Kubiak gave the update Monday, which is another good sign after Bowers missed Sunday's opener against Miami. Schefter reported over the weekend that the Raiders believed Bowers had a realistic chance to return in Week 2, but he still has work to do before that happens. Bowers did not practice at all last week before being ruled out. The Raiders visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, so his participation over the next few days should give fantasy managers a much better idea of where things stand. Michael Mayer handled the larger role in Bowers' absence and caught six of seven targets for 32 yards. He remains the fallback option if Bowers needs another week, but the day-to-day label keeps a Week 2 return firmly in play.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter