Rashid Shaheed's Quiet Opener Creates a Waiver Opportunity
Rashid Shaheed gave fantasy managers almost nothing in Week 1, catching one pass for four yards in a 13-10 win over New England. The night changed quickly when Sam Darnold injured his hip on Seattle's opening possession and Drew Lock took over, but Shaheed's disappearing act still can't be ignored. It does create an interesting waiver window. Seattle traded fourth- and fifth-round picks for Shaheed last November, signed him to a multi-year deal in March, and spent the summer discussing a larger offensive role after he caught only 15 passes for 188 yards in nine games with the team last season. That role certainly didn't show up in the opener. Darnold is also expected to miss Week 2, leaving Lock likely to start at Arizona and adding another layer of uncertainty. Shaheed remains one of the league's better big-play threats, though, and Seattle has invested enough in him to warrant patience. He is worth stashing in 12-team leagues, but he shouldn't be treated as a priority claim or trusted in Week 2 lineups yet.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller