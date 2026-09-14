Denzel Boston a Solid Waiver-Wire Target After Encouraging NFL Debut
Denzel Boston was one of his team's few bright spots in a 34-10 Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 22-year-old recorded two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on four targets. As long as quarterback Deshaun Watson remains the starter in Cleveland, it will be difficult for fantasy managers to have a great deal of trust in the Browns' passing game. Still, Boston led his team in receiving yards and finished tied for second in targets in his first NFL game. He also showed off his explosive ability with a 46-yard touchdown catch against the Jaguars, proving that he may still be able to provide fantasy production in an inefficient Cleveland offense. For his season-long upside, Boston profiles as a logical waiver wire target in fantasy leagues with 12 or more teams.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller