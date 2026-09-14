Jeremiyah Love Wasn't On Snap Count in NFL Debut on Sunday
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was not really on a snap count coming off an ankle injury in the team's Week 1 season-opening win on the road over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. The usage between Love and Tyler Allgeier on Sunday in L.A. had more to do with game flow. In the 26-14 win at SoFi Stadium, Love saw 11 rushing attempts for 41 yards and the touchdown, adding two catches on four targets for just nine yards as a receiver. Allgeier had a team-high 17 carries for a team-high 61 yards, adding two catches on two targets for nine yards through the air. Allgeier saw the field more than Love, outsnapping him 59% to 43%. Eventually, Love is expected to take over Arizona's backfield, especially with Trey Benson (knee) out for the year and veteran James Conner (foot) on Injured Reserve, but in the early portion of the 2026 season, Allgeier could continue to have a larger role, limiting Love's fantasy ceiling to that of a fringe RB2/3. Love will have a difficult Week 2 matchup this Sunday at home against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks.
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban