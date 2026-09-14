Isiah Pacheco to Miss "Significant Amount of Time" After Back Surgery
Isiah Pacheco (back) underwent back surgery and that he is going to be out "a significant amount of time," according to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. The Lions said last week that they did not have a clear timetable for Pacheco's return after he was placed on Injured Reserve to begin the 2026 season. The 27-year-old will have to miss at least the first four games of the year, but Campbell's statement on Monday means that Pacheco will likely be out for much longer. In the Lions' 31-30 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the Week 1 season opener, Sione Vaki served as the RB2 behind Jahmyr Gibbs and rushed only two times for seven yards, adding a catch on his only target for a gain of 11 yards. In addition to Vaki, Jacob Saylors will provide the Lions with RB depth behind Gibbs for as long Pacheco is sidelined. Pacheco's case for an IR stash is not very strong after two straight injury-plagued seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Lions in free agency back in March. He is now rostered in only 20% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Detroit News - Nolan Bianchi
Source: The Detroit News - Nolan Bianchi