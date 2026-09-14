Tyler Shough a High-Upside Waiver Wire Target Following Explosive Week 1 Performance
Tyler Shough shook off a rough first half to post a monster performance in his team's Week 1 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, completing 35 of 56 pass attempts for 410 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Turnovers were an issue for Shough, as he also lost a fumble in addition to throwing the two picks. However, the 26-year-old nearly led his team all the way back from a 21-point deficit by leading touchdown drives on four of the Saints' final six possessions of the game. Shough was impressive down the stretch of the 2025 season after taking over as the Saints' QB1 in Week 9, throwing for over 1,300 yards and collecting eight total touchdowns over the team's final five games. If Week 1 is any indication, he could be in line for a year-2 breakout in 2026. Shough profiles as a must-start quarterback in two-QB formats, and he's worth targeting on the waiver wire in 12-team, single-QB fantasy leagues as well.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller