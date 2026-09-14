Ladd McConkey Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Ladd McConkey (rib) is dealing with a rib injury and is considered day-to-day, head coach Jim Harbaugh told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Chargers say they want to see how McConkey feels this week before determining his availability for the Week 2 divisional clash against the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that McConkey's status is up in the air against the Raiders. McConkey's availability for this Sunday's game against the Raiders will likely come down to how much he can do in practice, so fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his status from Wednesday through Friday. It is ultimately good news for fantasy managers, but it does not mean that the 24-year-old former second-rounder from Georgia will be cleared to play in Week 2. Before injuring his rib on Sunday in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, McConkey caught five of seven targets for a team-high 82 yards and his first touchdown of the year. McConkey was primed for a rebound in the 2026 campaign going into Week 1 in new coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme before injuring his rib.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter