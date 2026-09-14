Ryan Flournoy Remains a Worthy Stash Candidate Despite Quiet Week 1
Ryan Flournoy had a quiet game in his team's Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, recording two catches for 22 yards on four targets. However, Flournoy proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is the WR3 in Dallas, as he was on the field for 71% of his team's offensive snaps on Sunday. As long as star Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens remain healthy, Flournoy may be hard-pressed to provide consistent fantasy production. Still, the 26-year-old would immediately jump into a fantasy-relevant role if either Lamb or Pickens were to get injured. Flournoy may hold some standalone upside as well in what projects to be a high-volume Cowboys passing attack. In deeper fantasy leagues, Flournoy profiles as a worthy stash candidate to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller