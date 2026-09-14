Adonai Mitchell an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Target
Adonai Mitchell had a highly efficient day in his team's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans, hauling in all three of his targets for 60 receiving yards. While Mitchell's target volume might be a bit underwhelming, it's worth noting that Jets quarterback Geno Smith attempted only 24 passes in a game where New York held a double-digit lead for most of the second half. Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) may also be set to miss time with a sprained ankle, which could lead to Mitchell and star Jets wideout Garrett Wilson seeing a highly concentrated target share going forward. Mitchell has been an explosive player so far in his career, averaging 14 yards per reception through his first 34 NFL games. If he continues to play a prominent role in the Jets passing game, he could be a breakout candidate worth targeting on deeper-league waiver wires.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller