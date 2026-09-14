Shohei Ohtani to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) will swing a bat and hit off a tee on Tuesday, according to David Vassegh of 570 AM LA Sports. Nagging left-knee and right-biceps injuries finally landed Ohtani on the injured list last Friday, but the fact that he is ready to resume baseball activities is a good sign that he will be able to return towards the tail end of the regular season at the end of September, barring a setback. The Dodgers will be hoping that the four-time MVP can finally put his knee and biceps injuries in the past and help the Blue get into a third straight World Series. The six-time All-Star has hit .277/.380/.522 this year with a .902 OPS, 30 home runs, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in his 502 at-bats, but his offensive production had been tailing off before the Dodgers put him on the IL last week. Ohtani hit only .241 (26-for-108) with six homers, three doubles, two triples, 13 RBI, 16 runs, and four stolen bases in 27 games in August, but he had gone just 1-for-9 with three walks and six strikeouts in the first three games of September. Outfield prospect Josue De Paula was called up last week and has been seeing some at-bats at the designated hitter spot for L.A. with Ohtani out.
Source: 570 AM LA Sports - David Vassegh
Source: 570 AM LA Sports - David Vassegh