Trey Yesavage Scheduled to Make Rehab Appearance on Tuesday
Trey Yesavage (knee) is set to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. Nicholson-Smith reports that Yesavage could be on track to return to the Blue Jays on Monday, September 21, if all continues to go well with his progression. The 23-year-old has been sidelined by a knee injury since early August. Given the speed at which Yesavage looks to be moving through his rehab, it appears as though Toronto may be looking to deploy him in a relief role in the final week of the regular season. Yesavage has been effective when on the mound this season, recording a 5-5 record with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts across 93 2/3 innings (18 starts). If Yesavage does get a chance to make a start or work in a scheduled bulk relief appearance before the end of the year, he could be a worthy starting pitcher streamer for fantasy managers.
Source: Sportsnet - Ben Nicholson-Smith
Source: Sportsnet - Ben Nicholson-Smith