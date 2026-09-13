Michael Soroka Set to Rejoin Diamondbacks Rotation on Tuesday
Michael Soroka will rejoin the team's rotation on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, per Jack Sommers of Sports Illustrated. After suffering a shoulder injury that forced him onto the injured list in mid-August, Soroka worked out of the bullpen in his return from the IL on Wednesday. However, Sommers reports that Arizona is moving veteran right-hander Zac Gallen to the bullpen to accommodate Soroka's return to the rotation. Soroka has been effective when healthy this season, recording an 8-5 record with a 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 95 strikeouts across 99 1/3 innings (18 starts). The 29-year-old has posted a respectable 23.1% strikeout rate with an excellent 6.1% walk rate. Now that he's back to working as a starting pitcher, Soroka profiles as a quality innings-eater for deep-league fantasy managers.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Sommers
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Sommers