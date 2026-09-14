Kaelen Culpepper Remains Out With Shoulder Injury
Kaelen Culpepper (shoulder) and corner infielder Royce Lewis (shoulder) both remain out of Monday's starting lineup against the New York Yankees due to shoulder injuries, according to MLB.com. Culpepper is missing a second straight start after being hit by a pitch on Saturday night. Lewis left the series finale on Sunday against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians with soreness in his left shoulder. Ryan Kreidler is starting at the 6 and batting eighth on Monday, with Victor Caratini starting at first base and hitting seventh against Yankees right-hander Will Warren. Culpepper, the team's No. 3 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, has looked good so far in his first 30 big-league games with the Twins, slashing .283/.342/.415 with a .757 OPS, three home runs, five doubles, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one steal in 117 plate appearances. Fantasy managers should consider both players day-to-day for now and check back to see if they are available to return for Game 2 of the series against the Yankees on Tuesday.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com