Carlos Correa to Rejoin Astros on Next Homestand
Carlos Correa (ankle) to play "a game or two" for Triple-A Sugar Land this week before he is activated from the 60-day injured list, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. It is the last week of the Triple-A regular season. Correa is scheduled to rejoin the Astros during their next homestand and visit doctors before determining the next step. The Astros begin a homestand on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, and it runs through Sunday, Sept. 20, in the series finale against the Atlanta Braves. When Correa is ready to return, the Astros are considering using him at second base, which would allow Jose Altuve to get off his feet and serve as the designated hitter. In his first full season in Houston since 2021, Correa has hit .279/.369/.418 with a .787 OPS, only three home runs, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored, and a stolen base in 32 games played due to injuries. Fantasy managers still playing for something should not be looking to pick Correa up this week upon his return. He is currently rostered in just 10% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome