Gage Jump Likely to Go on Injured List
Gage Jump (shoulder) is likely heading to the 15-day injured list, which would end his first year in the majors a bit early, according to Jason Burke of Inside the A's. The determination will be made on Tuesday. Jump dealt with shoulder tightness in his last start on Saturday against the division-rival Seattle Mariners, when he allowed five earned runs on five hits (two homers) while walking one and striking out only two in two innings for his 11th loss of the season. The 23-year-old southpaw, a former second-rounder in 2024 from LSU, definitely had his ups and downs in the first 20 starts of his major-league career with a bad team. In his 98 2/3 innings pitched, Jump has gone 6-11 with a 5.47 ERA (4.02 FIP) and a 1.52 WHIP with 108 strikeouts and 46 walks. He had an especially tough time at home at Sutter Health Park, posting a 6.27 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 27 walks in 51 2/3 frames. Jump has some intriguing skills but will need to show better command of his arsenal to take the next step with the A's in 2027.
Source: Inside the A's - Jason Burke
Source: Inside the A's - Jason Burke