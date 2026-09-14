Devin Williams Faces Hitters, Could Return This Weekend
Devin Williams (shoulder), who is on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder, faced hitters at Citi Field on Monday and will do so again on Thursday, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Williams does not expect to need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment, which means he could be reinstated from the IL as soon as this weekend if all goes well with his throwing session on Thursday. Even if Williams is ready to return this weekend, the Mets could stick him in a low-leverage bullpen role, with right-hander Kodai Senga successfully transitioning into the Mets' closer role of late. It is actually a bit of a surprise that the 31-year-old Williams is attempting to come back this year with the Mets out of the playoff picture. The two-time All-Star has had another underwhelming season in 2026 with the Mets, posting a 4.66 ERA (3.10 FIP), a 1.65 WHIP, 16 saves, 51 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 38 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. Williams is still rostered in 69% of Yahoo leagues, but there is a good chance he will not pick up another save the rest of the year.
Source: MLB.com - Anthony DiComo
Source: MLB.com - Anthony DiComo