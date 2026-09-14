Shane Bieber to Throw a Side Session Off the Mound on Tuesday
Shane Bieber (shoulder) will throw a side session off a mound on Tuesday, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. Bieber will still need to build up and face live hitters, so it will be a "time crunch" for him to get back for the final series of the regular season at the end of September. The 31-year-old former Cy Young winner and two-time All-Star is trying to work his way back to potentially help out of the Jays' bullpen to close out the regular season, but there will not be any guarantees. Bieber started only nine combined regular-season games in 2024 and 2025, but he made it back late last year to help guide Toronto to a World Series appearance. In 11 starts (55 2/3 innings pitched) in his second season with the Blue Jays in 2026, he has gone 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA (5.15 FIP) and 1.42 WHIP with 44 strikeouts and 24 walks. Although the Blue Jays are in fourth place in the American League East and 15.5 games out of first place, they are currently just one game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild-card spot.
Source: MLB.com - Keegan Matheson
Source: MLB.com - Keegan Matheson