Luis Severino Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Luis Severino (shoulder) "looked good" in a Sept. 12 bullpen session at Sutter Health Park but will not pitch again for the team in 2026, according to MLB.com. Severino, who was moved to the 60-day injured list on June 21, is expected to have a normal offseason. The 32-year-old veteran and two-time All-Star ended up making only 12 starts (62 2/3 innings) in his second year in Sacramento and went 2-6 with a 4.16 ERA (4.48 FIP) and 1.47 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and 31 walks for the A's. Severino was able to throw a bullpen session over the weekend on Saturday, but with the A's out of the playoff picture, he will not make another start for the team this year. After a disappointing and injury-plagued year, the expectation is that Severino will pick up his $22 million player option for the 2027 campaign instead of opting out to hit a free-agent market ahead of a potential lengthy lockout.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com