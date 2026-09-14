Trey McBride Delivers As Cardinals' Leading Receiver
Trey McBride started 2026 on the right foot, catching nine passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets against the Chargers on Sunday. Wide receivers Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. kept the Chargers' secondary occupied downfield, which gave McBride room to do damage underneath and in the flats. McBride's touchdown came early in the fourth quarter and made it a two-possession ballgame. It was the tight end's 17th end-zone target in the 11 games he has played since Jacoby Brissett took over as Arizona's starting quarterback, matching the 17 he had in his previous 54 games. His emergence as a regular scoring threat could take his production to new highs. In Week 2, he will face the Seahawks, who held New England's Hunter Henry to 26 yards but allowed a touchdown to backup tight end Eli Raridon in the NFL's season opener.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com