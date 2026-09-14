Bhayshul Tuten Looks Like Jaguars' Lead Back
Bhayshul Tuten is the team's lead back. Tuten outsnapped Chris Rodriguez Jr. 28 (49%) to 23 (40%) and out-touched him 16 to six. However, as third-down back LeQuint Allen Jr., who had only one snap, gets healthier, the distribution of snaps could shift more. For now, Tuten's fantasy football stock is rising, especially since head coach Liam Coen has been praising him. "I think Tuten ran his tail off. He ran hard. The first run of the day, the first play of the day, I think we maybe had a chance to keep that thing inside, but there was a little color that he did see that allowed him to bounce it. I don't think he missed many reads, personally," Coen said. The 23-year-old handled 15 carries for 16 yards and caught his lone target for 22 yards. It was not a huge game by any means, but it was efficient as the lead back. Tuten is definitely the most fantasy-relevant back in Jacksonville right now, but he faces a difficult Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos and their stout defense.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley