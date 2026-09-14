Eagles Place Guard Landon Dickerson on Injured Reserve
Jalen Hurts and the rest of the offense in the short term over at least the next four weeks.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
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