Kalif Raymond on Waiver Radar After Leading Bears in Receiving
Kalif Raymond who led the team in receiving. Raymond was second among the team's wideouts (behind Luther Burden III) with a 60% snap share, and he caught eight of his nine targets for 84 yards, all team highs. The 32-year-old veteran pass-catcher was talked up during training camp by his teammates and coaches, and he has experience playing for head coach Ben Johnson during their time together with the Detroit Lions. In fact, Raymond, a former undrafted free agent from Holy Cross, had his best season (career-high 616 receiving yards) with Johnson back in 2022. It was a bit of a surprise to see Raymond become the focal point of Chicago's passing attack in Week 1, and it came at the expense of tight end Colston Loveland, who did not have a single catch on only two targets. Raymond had just 24 catches for 289 yards and one touchdown in his final season in Detroit last year, but he has his sights set on a much bigger role in the Windy City and is now firmly on the waiver-wire radar heading into Week 2. He is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com