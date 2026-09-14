Sam Darnold Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Sam Darnold (glute) has a "very unique" soft-tissue injury that is considered a short-term injury, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Darnold's hip joint is unaffected, but there is currently no timeline for his return. The Seahawks initially termed it a hip injury after Darnold was forced from last Wednesday's season-opening win over the New England Patriots on the first offensive drive of the game. The 29-year-old is now believed to be dealing with a glute injury, and he will most likely miss the Week 2 contest on the road against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Beyond that, it is unclear when the 29-year-old signal-caller might return under center for Seattle after leading the team to a Super Bowl championship in February. The fact that Seattle has not placed Darnold on Injured Reserve means they have some confidence that he will be back within the next four games. In the meantime, Drew Lock will start for the Seahawks as more of a game manager, with little upside as a low-end QB2 in superflex leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson