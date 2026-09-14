Brenton Strange is Gaining Steam After Scoring in Season Opener
Brenton Strange is coming off a relatively quiet game in Week 1. Strange didn't do much in terms of receptions or yardage, but salvaged his fantasy value with a touchdown. He caught two of his three targets for 23 yards, including a 14-yard score in the second quarter. Strange is the clear No. 1 tight end in this high-profile passing offense, which could be good news for fantasy managers. He recorded a career-high 540 receiving yards this past season and is being slept on in fantasy leagues. Strange isn't an elite option, but he profiles as a solid TE2 on a weekly basis.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference