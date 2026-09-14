Marvin Harrison Jr. Sees Limited Targets Due to Game Flow
Marvin Harrison Jr. saw limited targets (three) in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday because of how the game unfolded, head coach Mike LaFleur told Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. "I wouldn't look too much into the targets and all that stuff," LaFleur said. Harrison had a disappointing season opener despite the Cardinals pulling off the road upset, catching just one of his three targets for 33 yards. Tight end Trey McBride was quarterback Jacoby Brissett's favorite target, as he caught nine of his 13 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in the 26-14 victory at SoFi Stadium. The good news for Harrison's fantasy managers is that he was second among the wideouts with a 79% snap share, behind Michael Wilson's 85%. Still, Kendrick Bourne was targeted five more times than Harrison. It is only one week, but the former fourth overall pick from Ohio State is now falling into shaky WR4/flex territory in fantasy with an upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake