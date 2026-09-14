Drew Brees Considered Playing for Broncos in AFC Championship
Bo Nix (ankle) was sidelined with a fractured ankle in the overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, forcing backup Jarrett Stidham into action in the AFC Championship, a game that the Broncos lost 10-7 in a snowstorm. Previous offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and offensive assistant Pete Carmichael had discussions with Brees about him coming out of retirement to play in the game. Brees wanted to first work out to see how his body responded, but he quickly felt discomfort in his wrist and quickly nixed what would have been one of the most improbable returns in NFL history. Lombardi and Carmichael did not include Payton or inform him about their initial conversations with Brees. Stidham struggled in place of Nix, going 17-for-31 passing for 133 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while also losing a fumble.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter