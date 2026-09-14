Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Taj Gibson is retiring after 17 NBA seasons and returning to the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach under Tiago Splitter, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 41-year-old was the 26th overall pick in 2009 and spent his first eight seasons in Chicago, where he ranks fifth in franchise history with 695 blocks. Gibson averaged 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks across 1,012 career games, with his best scoring season coming at 13.0 points per game in 2013-14. Gibson's fantasy impact is more about player development than immediate rotation changes. Chicago has a young frontcourt with Nicolas Claxton, No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson, and Matas Buzelis, giving Gibson a hands-on group to work with as he moves into coaching. Wilson is still the name to watch after earning 2026 NBA All-Summer League First Team honors, but Gibson's arrival on the bench does not change the fantasy outlook on its own.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania