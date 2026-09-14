Kawhi Leonard Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Leonard waived his $7.45 million trade kicker to help push the deal through after the NBA's cap-circumvention investigation delayed the June 30 agreement. The seven-time All-Star returns to Toronto after averaging a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals across 65 games last season, immediately slotting into a starting group with Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl. Leonard's arrival tightens the shot-creation ceiling for Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley, though Poeltl's center role should be less affected. Brandon Ingram (heel) heads to the Clippers with Gradey Dick and a pick package, giving Ingram a clearer scoring runway next to Darius Garland if his heel is right by camp.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania