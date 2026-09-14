Chris Bell Could Emerge as Stash Option
Chris Bell made his NFL debut against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Dolphins selected Bell in the third round during this year's draft. He's expected to be a significant part of the offense during his first year in Miami. On Sunday, Bell got off to a slow start as he didn't record his first catch until the third quarter. He finished the day, hauling in one 25-yard pass on three targets in the loss to the Raiders. The good news is that Bell played over 50 percent of the offensive snaps on Sunday. He didn't make a ton of noise in his debut, but it sounds like he's going to see steady playing time. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should consider stashing Bell for later in the season. He'll get a tough test against the San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 2.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference