Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Andrew Schlecht. The 7-foot German went undrafted out of Ohio State after a 118-game college career between Santa Clara and the Buckeyes, averaging 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 20.6 minutes. Tilly also played six Summer League games for Oklahoma City, posting 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 53.1 percent from the field. Exhibit 10 deals are usually about camp depth and G-League positioning, and there is no clear NBA runway here with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Aday Mara, and Thomas Sorber already in the frontcourt mix. With Oklahoma City's two-way spots already full, Tilly looks more likely to land with the OKC Blue than on fantasy rosters.
Source: Andrew Schlecht
Source: Andrew Schlecht