Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract

Sep 14, 2026, 9:43 PM ET
The Boston Celtics have signed guard Caleb Grill to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The deal gives Grill another NBA look after he played for Boston's Summer League team, though his likely path runs through the Maine Celtics if he is waived before the regular season. The 26-year-old went undrafted in 2025 out of Missouri, where he won SEC Sixth Man of the Year honors after averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals while shooting 39.6 percent from deep. Chicago waived him last September, and he averaged 11.2 points per game for the Windy City Bulls before a March move to Greensboro. Boston did lose shooting volume when Jaylen Brown
was dealt to Philadelphia, but Payton Pritchard
, Derrick White
, Mike Conley
, and wing shooter Sam Hauser
are all well ahead of Grill for minutes. He is more likely headed for Maine than Boston's fantasy radar.--Brian DailisanSource: Paul Garcia