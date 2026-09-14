Patrick Mahomes Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Patrick Mahomes completed 15 of 27 pass attempts (56%), for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-10 blowout win over the Denver. Mahomes also took two sacks and threw one interception in the contest. The storyline surrounding Mahomes has been his knee returning from an ACL injury, but he put those doubts to rest early. Mahomes scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter for the first score of the game. The star QB finished the game with seven rushes for 23 yards, but that stat line is skewed due to several kneel downs in the final minutes of the game. Mahomes finished the week as a top-10 QB for fantasy, so he could be a reliable option moving forward. The 30-year-old will take on the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 2. The Colts defense allowed the 12th-most points to opposing offenses in 2025 and the Chiefs just mowed down the touted Broncos defense, so Mahomes could be in for another good fantasy performance next week. Fantasy managers should be excited about the prospect of a healthy Mahomes for the 2026 season.
Source: NFL - Twitter
Source: NFL - Twitter