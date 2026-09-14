Rashee Rice Finds The End Zone Against Denver
Rashee Rice caught two passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in the 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos. It was hardly the WR1 performance we've grown accustomed to seeing from Rice, but the dynamic of the Chiefs offense has changed, and Rice himself is returning from an injury. Kansas City ran the ball 38 times compared to 27 pass attempts from Patrick Mahomes. The acquisition of running back Kenneth Walker appears to have shifted the offensive game plan for Kansas City, which could affect Rice's upside moving forward. The fact that the Chiefs were able to have the offensive performance they did against the Broncos defense could mean that leaning run-heavy is a viable option for the team. Despite finding pay dirt, Rice also finished tied for fourth on the team in targets. The 26-year-old will look to bounce back in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Indianapolis defense just allowed 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, so it may not be a tough matchup for Rice. Fantasy managers should feel cautiously optimistic about placing Rice back into their lineups for Week 2.
Source: NFL - Twitter
Source: NFL - Twitter