Jaylin Noel Offers Deep League Stash Value
Jaylin Noel was all over the field during Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Noel only played 24 of 79 offensive snaps at wideout, but he was still able to make an impact. He secured both his targets for 53 yards in the loss. He also had three kickoff returns for 70 yards, but that doesn't help fantasy managers in every league. It seems that Noel is going to be the fourth wideout on this roster, which will hurt his overall value. However, Noel has the ability to make big plays when called upon, which makes him an interesting deep league stash candidate in case another wide receiver goes down with an injury.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference