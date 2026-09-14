Kenneth Walker Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Kenneth Walker put up a historic performance in his Kansas City debut. Walker handled 23 carries for 173 yards and a score in the 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos. The star back also caught three passes for 18 yards and another touchdown. Walker accounted for 191 total yards of offense in the Monday night rout. The Broncos offense totaled 176 yards on the night, so Walker was able to outgain them all on his own. It was a perfect debut for his new team as Walker broke off several breakaway runs, including a 60-yard score. All this production came against one of the strongest defensive units in the NFL, so it remains to be seen what kind of stat lines he'll put up against lesser squads. Walker will look to repeat this performance next week against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts defense was middle-of-the-pack in points allowed last season, so the Chiefs should have no trouble moving the ball. Walker should be viewed as a rock solid RB1 heading into Week 2 after this impressive game.
Source: NFL - Twitter
Source: NFL - Twitter