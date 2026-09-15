Gradey Dick Officially Joins Clippers
Gradey Dick from the Toronto Raptors in the completed Kawhi Leonard trade, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Toronto sent Dick, Brandon Ingram, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round swap, and two second-rounders to Los Angeles for Leonard after the deal sat on hold during the NBA's salary-cap investigation. Dick averaged a career-high 14.4 points in 2024-25, but his role fell off last season, when he posted 6.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 14.0 minutes across 76 games while shooting just 30.1 percent from three. The Clippers are not a clean reset, with Darius Garland, Max Strus, Kris Dunn, Kobe Sanders, and No. 5 pick Keaton Wagler all in the perimeter mix. Dick can still shoot his way into minutes, but he is only a watch-list name unless camp gives him a clearer role.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania