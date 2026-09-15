Brandon Ingram Officially Heads to the Clippers
Brandon Ingram (heel), Gradey Dick, and draft compensation to Los Angeles for Kawhi Leonard, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The deal was first agreed to on June 30 but sat on hold for more than two months during the league's salary-cap investigation involving Leonard and the Clippers. Ingram now officially moves to Los Angeles after averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 33.8 minutes across 77 starts with Toronto last season. He had a spur removed from his right heel in May, though he was expected to be ready for training camp. If healthy, Ingram should step into heavy scoring usage next to Darius Garland, with Max Strus and Rui Hachimura in supporting roles. Garland trade speculation adds a wrinkle, but Ingram's shot volume should remain strong either way.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania