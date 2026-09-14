Travis Kelce Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Travis Kelce was the leader of the team's passing attack in Monday night's win over the Denver Broncos. The veteran tight end finished with three catches for 71 yards, most of which came on a 59-yard reception. Kelce showed he still has the explosiveness to break off a big play in the open field when given the chance. It should be noted that Patrick Mahomes only completed 15 passes, and none of the Chiefs' pass-catchers had more than three receptions in the game. Despite the low passing volume, the Kansas City offense still put up 31 points against the tough Broncos defense, which is a testament to the team's revamped run game led by Kenneth Walker. If Kansas City can lean on their run game and defense, the team's overall passing volume could decrease. Less volume would mean fewer opportunities for Kelce to produce, but it may lead to increased efficiency. Kelce will look to keep rolling heading into his Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts defense is not a unit to shy away from, so Kelce should have no issues producing with his opportunities against them. Fantasy managers could continue to view Kelce as a low-end TE1 option heading into Week 2.
Source: NFL - Twitter
Source: NFL - Twitter