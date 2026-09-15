Bo Nix Looks Lost in Week 1 Blowout Loss to Chiefs
Bo Nix did not look good at all in his first regular-season action since fracturing his ankle in the team's overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round back in January. In the Broncos' 31-10 loss in Kansas City to the division-rival Chiefs in Week 1 on Monday night, Nix struggled to get anything going on offense, going 17-for-28 passing for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was sacked four times for a loss of 16 yards and ran the ball three times for only two yards gained. This definitely was not how the 26-year-old wanted to get his third year in the NFL started, and it will not get any easier the next two weeks against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. As long as Nix is healthy, though, he will surely bounce back in an offense surrounded by weapons on the ground and through the air. But after his poor Week 1 performance against the Chiefs, fantasy managers will not be in a hurry to use him as a starter in single-QB leagues in Week 2 against the Jags.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com