Jared Curtis to Make First Career Start

Sep 15, 2026, 11:05 AM ET

Penn State tight end Benjamin Brahmer has started his season strong and is looking to keep things rolling in Week 3 against Buffalo. He had an eight-yard touchdown for his only reception in Week 1 against Marshall. Brahmer then erupted for 79 yards and two scores across five receptions in Week 2 against Temple, so he's a fantasy asset on the rise. Buffalo is allowing 25 points and 408 yards per game so far, and that's against UAlbany and Florida International, so a big offensive day could be coming from Brahmer and the Penn State offense. Buffalo allowed tight ends to tally 21 yards across three catches against UAlbany, while surrendering just seven yards on a single catch last week. Brahmer is the best TE the Bulls have faced by a wide margin, and given how he's looked through two weeks, fantasy owners should expect big things from him in Week 3.